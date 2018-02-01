Obituary: William Joseph Ewing, Sept. 5, 1926, to Sunday, Jan. 28

William Joseph Ewing, 91, peacefully passed away in his home in Black Hawk surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma, and son, James. He is survived by his children Cathy, Chuck (Isela), Bart (Mary Kate) and Debbie Ellsworth. He was the proud and loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Bill was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Denver to Grace and James Ewing. After graduating Denver South High School, he joined the Navy, where he served his country during the final years of World War II. Bill was a constant entrepreneur, owning several companies before he started Ewing Trucking & Construction in 1981 with his sons in Eagle County. He made Eagle Valley his primary home for the next 30 years, where he contributed to the ever-changing landscape and development of the valley.

Bill was married to the love of his life, Wilma, for 63 wonderful years. Family was an important part of Bill's life. In 2011, Bill returned to his home in Black Hawk, where his neighbors and friends embraced him as family. The close relationship Bill had with his friends, in his final years, greatly contributed to his happiness and quality of life.

Bill was a great leader and teacher to all those around him. He was a kind and generous man who was loved by everyone who met him. Bill was an honest, hardworking and sincere man whose witty sense of humor always put a smile on people's faces.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the wonderful team of Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice in Evergreen, http://www.mtevans.org.