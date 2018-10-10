Obituary: Willie Barela, 84, of Minturn passed away Oct. 6

Willie Barela, 84, of Minturn passed away Saturday, Oct. 6.

Willie was born July 13, 1934 in La Petaca, New Mexico to Serafin and Elizaida Barela. Willie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years and caregiver Emiliana Barela, children; Carl Barela (Angela Torrez) of Eagle, Elvira (Duane) Gustafson of Gypsum, and Daphne (Mike) Helmer of Eagle. Grandchildren; Stephen Barela (Bertha Rios), Alexandria Barela of Eagle, Bryan Gustafson, Jared Gustafson of Gypsum. Former daughter-in-law; Connie Medina. Siblings; Harvey (Edulia) Barela of Gypsum, Serafin Barela of Alcalde, New Mexico, and Feloniz (Salome) Roybal of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Special sisters-in-law; Lora Montez and Bersabe Vigil, and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 at Saint Patrick Parish in Minturn. Viewing is at 9:30 a.m., rosary at 10 a.m., mass at 11 a.m. with burial to follow. Reception to follow at Saint Patrick Spirit Center.