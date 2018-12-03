Obituary: Willie Joe “BIX” Trujillo, March 22, 1937 — Nov. 25, 2018

Our family sadly lost a pillar on Sunday, Nov. 25, when Willie Joe Trujillo, favorably known by many close to him as "Bix" passed away peacefully at his home in Minturn while surrounded by his family, Isabell Trujillo his wife of 62 years, daughters Gloria Trujillo, Loretta Atencio, son Kenny Trujillo and his favorite son-in-law, Ernesto Atencio.

Willie Joe also was so proud of his six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was born March 22, 1937, in San Miguel, New Mexico. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he touched throughout his 81 years on this planet.

He was preceded in death by his father Juan Frank Trujillo, mother Refugio Cisneros Trujillo, sisters Matilda, Vangie and Ellen, all from Antonito, Colorado.

From the minute we were born to the moment we take our last breath there is that little time in between it all that we call life. Though change is the only thing constant in this world, the concept of losing someone forever is something that is difficult to grasp.

We're going to miss you, Bix.