Obituary: Wilma Jane Fowler

Wilma Jane Fowler

Provided Photo

May 4, 1926 – January 23, 2022

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma (GG), Wilma Jane Fowler, born May 4, 1926, formerly of Boulder Colorado, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Longmont, Colorado, at age 95. She is preceded in death by her husband’s Leslie R. Fowler and Peter Morgensen. She is survived by her children, Nancy Fowler Denton (Craig), Mark Fowler (Cathy), and Marty Fowler, plus 10 grandchildren including Kyle Denton, Kevin Denton, Keith Denton, Katie Denton, Braden Fowler, Kellan Fowler of Vail, and 11 great-grandchildren. In keeping with the wishes of Jane, no service will be held. Cremation will be entrusted to Ahlberg Mortuary in Longmont.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trucare Hospice in Boulder, Colorado, and sent to Ahlberg Mortuary, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501 / 303.776.2313