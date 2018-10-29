Thomas Frank Gerster: June 8, 1942-Oct. 4, 2018
October 29, 2018
Born in Chicago Illinois, Tom moved to Hollywood, California, where he owned and operated a successful automotive business. Tom was a very good bowler with seven perfect games to his name. He served his community as an active member of the Elks Lodge Los Angeles, and helped mentor troubled youth. Tom also lived in Prescott, Arizona. Later in life while living in Yorba Linda, California, he was stricken with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. He spent the last few months with his nephew Joe Gerster in beautiful Gypsum, Colorado. Tom passed away in his sleep at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs on Oct. 4, 2018. Never married, Tom is survived by his two nieces and nephew and seven grand nieces/nephew. He will be missed for his generous giving and caring nature, also, his great sense of humor. A very special thank you to all who helped and supported us.
