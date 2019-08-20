Vail lost a legend on August 17, 2019.

Pepi Gramshammer was Vail’s first professional skier and had lived here since Vail’s inception as a ski resort in 1962. There is a ski run named after him (Pepi’s Face) and an Austrian-themed restaurant bearing his name in the heart of Vail Village. Pepi was 87.

