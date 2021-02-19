Obituary: Adam Lewis Palmer, Sept. 18, 1971-Feb. 1, 2021

Adam Lewis Palmer



Adam Lewis Palmer, devoted community servant, husband, father and longtime local of Eagle, Colorado, died unexpectedly on February 1, 2021 at the age of 49. Adam and two friends were caught in a deadly avalanche near Silverton, Colorado, while on a backcountry ski trip.

Adam is survived by his father Wayne Palmer, brother Darrell Palmer, wife Kalie Palmer; daughters Montana and Savanna, dog Benny and cats Pua and HeiHei. He is predeceased by his mother Cheryl Lewis Palmer.

Adam was born on September 18, 1971, in Lynnwood, Washington. He grew up in Port Orchard, Washington, and lived in Anacortes, Washington and Puyallup, Washington, graduating from Puyallup High School. In college at the University of Washington, he joined the Psi Upsilon fraternity, becoming social chair and forming strong bonds with a special group of guys who remain extremely close to this day. He graduated in 1994 with a degree in Ocean and Fisheries Sciences.

After college, Adam travelled with best friend and fraternity brother Jason Torrie to Central America, driving from California to Costa Rica over four months. In the spring of 1997, while working in Hood River, Oregon, Adam met Kalie Kerr, an athletic girl from Salem, Oregon, and graduate of the University of Oregon. After a summer of wind-surfing, they moved to Vail, Colorado, together in 1997 and started living the skier’s life, working for Vail Associates. Living and camping out of their truck for six months, Kalie and Adam saved enough money to buy a small home in Eagle, and soon after began their professional careers with Eagle County Government (Adam) and Habitat for Humanity (Kalie). Adam and Kalie were married in 2000 and in 2005 and 2008 they welcomed their beautiful girls Montana and Savanna into their lives.

In his professional life, Adam worked at Eagle County Government for 17 years as a Planner and most recently as the Director of Sustainable Communities, leading the economic mitigation and recovery team in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Adam was a servant of his community, participating in many boards, including Eco Trails, the Town of Eagle, Holy Cross Energy, and the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition, where he influenced countless community members towards positive behavior change and action with a unique blend of sustainability, community collaboration, and localism.

In his personal life, Adam was a talented musician, scary fast mountain biker, SUP surfer, and avid skier who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. As a musician, he played with several local bands, of diverse genres, playing guitar, piano/keys, harmonica and singing lead and back up vocals. He enjoyed playing for friends and family at their weddings. His athletic pursuits also included high school football and wrestling. Adam excelled at mountain biking, eventually competing in 24 hour solo races and participating in Race Across America, riding bikes across the country with three other teammates for team Vail – Go Fast, going from San Diego, California, to Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 5 days, 10 hours and 26 minutes.

Adam was a devoted, fun and loving family man. He shared his music, humor and sense of adventure with his wife and girls, yet was equally happy snuggling up on the couch for family movie night. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life for the Vail Valley community will be held in the spring, and a ceremony for family and friends near Adam’s hometown Anacortes, Washington, will take place mid-summer. The family is extremely grateful for the continued love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a charity in Adam’s honor.