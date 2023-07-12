Obituary: Alfred Bamberger

March 18, 1937 – June 23, 2023

Originally from Germany, Alfred spent over 50 years in the US, more than 30 of them in the Vail Valley where he worked as a ski instructor, rafting guide and integrated medical practitioner.

Alfred passed away peacefully in Kidderminster, England and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Danielle, as well as family and friends in Europe, the USA and across the globe.

His funeral service will be held in Kidderminster, England on Thursday 20th July at 3.30pm (08.30 MST). For those who would like to view the service, or to share their memories of Alfred, please email Danielle at: rememberingalfredbamberger@gmail.com