Obituary: Amy Scherm, Sept. 17, 1982 – March 24, 2020

Amy Scherm’s friends described her as the best skier on the mountain. She brought people together through a love of the outdoors, extreme sports and having fun.

Everyone recognized her on the mountain not only by her dynamic skiing technique and style. If you saw a girl with fiery red hair ripping down High Line or dropping cliffs off North Rim in a tutu, it’d be a good chance it was Amy.

Amy Guynn Scherm was born on Sept. 17, 1982, in Craig, Colorado to Tim and Jody. She was the oldest sibling of Andy and Hannah and an aunt to Lilli, Oakleigh, and Darby Scherm. When she was 9 years old, she and her family moved to Elkins, West Virginia. She was active in soccer and choir, and this is where her true passion was born as she skied the local areas.

Amy moved back West after she graduated from Elkins High School in 2001. She moved to Gunnison, Colorado, where she attended Western State College. She moved to Vail in 2004 and started working at Vail Resorts teaching ski school out of Lionshead.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Amy led mountain biking tours in the summer and competed in many races herself. She also worked at The Antlers at Vail and with other organizations in the valley, connecting so many people through her energy. She was truly young at heart and loved any excuse to dress in costume — Halloween, cruiser crawls, Pink Vail, closing day, charity events, or a Tuesday — she had one for all of them. She brought light to everyone’s lives with her playful attitude.

Even before she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was a fighter. She was a fierce competitor and friend. There was nothing she wouldn’t do to help a friend or fight for her causes. She was an incredible mentor to her Vail Devo group of girls, now incredible skiers and women themselves. Amy moved to Big Sky in 2015 and continued to fight her disease tooth and nail.

Despite many treatments since her diagnosis in 2011, she pursued her active life and refused to give cancer an inch. She checked traveling across the globe off her bucket list and each year on her birthday she would climb another 14er. She made countless friends wherever she went and people admired her outgoing and unbridled enthusiasm.

She lived her life to the fullest capacity, evidenced by the fact that she was skate-skiing just two days before she was suddenly taken on March 24. She will forever be remembered by an infinite number of family and friends as a mentor, coach, instigator and companion, always pushing those around her to be better athletes and people.

Vail has lost one of its iconic locals, but Amy Scherm (The Scherminator) will never be forgotten. Next time you are on the mountain, keep your eyes open and you may catch a glimpse of a tutu flying past you — think of Amy paying a visit to the places she loved so dearly.

Celebrations of Amy’s life will be held at later dates.

