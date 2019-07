Armando T. Romero, 61, of Minturn passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. A visitation will be held on July 6 at 9 a.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 at St. Patrick Parish, Minturn. Interment will be at River View Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Saint Patrick Spirit Center. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.