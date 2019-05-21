Obituary: Bobby Baca, Sr.

Bobby Baca, Sr., 55, of Minturn, Colorado, died May 16, 2019. A rosary will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Minturn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pueblo, Colorado, with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo. Visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.