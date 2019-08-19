Obituary: Bruce Clifford Eaton, March 26, 1939 – Aug. 15, 2019

Bruce Clifford Eaton, age 80, died on August 15, 2019, in Montrose Colorado. Bruce was born in 1939 in the Brush Creek Valley and spent his childhood years there on his family’s ranch. He was the fourth child of Charles and Mabel Eaton. He currently resided in Cedaredge.

Bruce graduated high school in Eagle in 1957 and married Winifred White (Grimshaw) in 1958. Together they worked their ranch in Edwards and raised three children, Perry Alan Eaton (LaVeta, Colorado), Michael Bruce Eaton (Edwards, Colorado), and Shelly Kaye Eaton Dahl (Erda, Utah). Bruce and Winifred were later divorced.

In his early years, Bruce worked at the Climax Mine in Leadville and then for many years as a snowcat and lift operator at Vail Ski Resort. But his passion in life was ranching, which he did his entire life. He loved the land and his many cows, horses, and dogs. Life was the best for him when viewed from the back of a horse.

Bruce was known by his family and friends as a person always quick with a smile and a joke to brighten one’s day. He could easily strike up a conversation and make friends with complete strangers. He loved to tell stories of the events in his life, and he had a particular knack for making everything funny. He will be dearly missed.

Bruce Eaton is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mildred Eaton Johnson, and his dearest friend and brother Charles Allen (Bud) Eaton. He is survived by his long-time companion Gilberta Matthews, his sister Shirley Eaton Stephens, all of his children, three grandsons Tyler Eaton, Bryce Eaton, and Nathan Dahl.

A public celebration of Bruce’s life will be held Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. at the home of Ed Oyler, 9273 Brush Creek Road, Eagle. Please carpool where possible as parking is limited.