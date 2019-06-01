Obituary: Carole Joy Litt, May 14, 1934 – May 21, 2019

Carole Joy Litt, born May 14, 1934, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 21, 2019. Carole relocated to Colorado 20 months ago due to her declining health to be near family, including her four children, Jonathan Litt, Amy (Ken) Diener, Steve (Robin) Litt and Rob Litt and her four grandchildren, Claire and Jesse Diener, Sam and Hannah Litt. Carole enjoyed her 85th birthday on May 14 with her entire family before passing. Carole had a good life and will be missed by all who knew her.

We would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Castle Peak Assisted Living for all the help they provided. In lieu of flowers please choose a charity in remembrance. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.