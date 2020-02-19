Obituary: Cesar ‘Pollo’ Andres Almanza Hernandez

Cesar "Pollo" Andres Almanza Hernandez

Special to the Daily

Cesar “Pollo” Andres Almanza Hernandez, 29, passed away enjoying one of the many activities he loved with one of his best friends — Dillon Block — at his side on Feb. 15 near Vail.

He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 1990, to Librado and Guadalupe (Hernandez) Almanza. Pollo grew up in Eagle, arriving in the community at age 3. He graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 2009. While at EVHS he received several sports awards and was named to the All-Western Slope team.

Pollo made sure to live the 29 years of his life to the fullest. He enjoyed many activities such as dirt biking/snow biking, trail rides on his side-by-side, snowboarding and basketball. More than anything, he loved his trucks.

He was a dreamer, a big bear with a heart of gold and a perfect soul. He was a wonderful role model for his nieces and nephews. His family and friends will always remember being embraced in one of his trademark bear hugs, followed by a kiss on the cheek.

“Everyone always said how Pollo was the tall one and we were all much shorter,” said his brother Luis. “It was because every time he hugged me my head would lie in the right spot, near his heart of gold.”

He is survived by his mother Guadalupe (Hernandez) Almanza; father Librado Almanza; brother and sister-in-law Luis Carlos and Carol Almanza; sister Yazmin Adriana Almanza and Francisco Lopez; nieces Adriana, Isabella, Lexi and Breanna; nephews Carlos, Christian and Luis Andres; and many dear friends.

A funeral Mass is planned at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, with interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Gypsum following the service. Additionally, a celebration of the lives of Pollo and Dillon is planned at Eagle Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m. A time of remembrance is planned at 4:30 p.m. followed by a community meal. The main dish will be provided and attendees can bring side dishes to share.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pollo Almanza memorial account at FirstBank. Farnum Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs is handling arrangements.