Obituary: Charles Atwood Taylor, July 31, 1924 – July 27, 2019

Chuck Taylor, 94, passed away, July 27, at Castle Peak Senior Care in Eagle, Colorado where he and his wife, Pearl, have lived since 2016.

He was born and lived in Brighton, Colorado, until moving to Boulder in 1969, East Vail in 1974 and Wildridge in 1991.

He leaves his wife of 73 years, Pearl; son, Chuck Taylor of Ruidoso, New Mexico; daughter, Kristie Damico and husband Peter of Eagle; grandson Matt Damico of Verona, Wisconsin: great-granddaughters Elle and Aida.

He graduated from the University of Denver and began his CPA practice in Brighton. Chuck was a man of deep convictions and was continuously involved in local and Colorado state committees and organizations.

He was an avid golfer, winning his last trophy in 2004, age 80, as Senior Net Runner Up at Sonnenalp.

Family activities centered around his love of tennis, golf and skiing.

He and a handful of friends began Vail Club 50 in the mid-80s so they could ski and hike with other senior Vail residents. Many dear friendships began.

Funeral services were privately held. Memorial Gifts may be made to Castle Peak Senior Care Activity Fund for their exercise programs.