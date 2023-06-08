Obituary: Christine Martinez

Christine Martinez of Minturn

Courtesy image

Christine “Chrissy” Martinez of Minturn passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2023.

Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Martinez and grew up in southern Colorado with her eight siblings.

Chrissy had a lifelong love for music and one could often hear the melodies of Freddy Fender playing while she would sing along. When Chrissy was not singing and dancing to her favorite music, she enjoyed spending time working on puzzles or chatting with her family and friends on the phone. She was also a devout Catholic whose faith and love for God was indestructible.

After moving to the Vail Valley, Chrissy worked at the Red Lion Inn, Vail’s first restaurant, for several years. After retiring due to health reasons, Chrissy devoted her life to raising her four adopted children, Daniel, Chantel, Jake and Cherii.

Chrissy loved her kids unconditionally and was fiercely protective of them; they became her world and she did everything she could for her babies. Not only was she their mother, Chrissy became a second mom and grandmother to generations of kids in her large extended family. Some of the best characteristics the family holds are a direct result of her one-of-a-kind love and nurturing.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ellen; and siblings Daniel “Danny” Martinez, Donald Martinez, Lloyd Martinez, Grace Rodarte and Frances Renner. She is survived by her sons Daniel (Danielle) Renner of Minturn, Jake Fresquez of Denver, daughters Chantel of Grand Junction and Cherii Fresquez of Minturn, Granddaughters Araya and Amethyst of Minturn, sisters Mary Fresquez, Cecilia Duran and Terry Dehaan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life for Christine will be held at St. Patrics Parish in Minturn on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a gathering at the St. Patrick’s Spirit Center.