Obituary: Damien Thomas Coleman, June 24, 1981 – Sept 11, 2019

Damien Thomas Coleman (38) was born on June 24, 1981, in Westminster, Colorado. He moved to Rice Lake, Wisconsin, in 1985 where he grew up and graduated from RLHS IN 1999. After graduation, he moved to Colorado where he worked for Beaver Creek Resort from 2000 to 2019.

He married his high school sweetheart Jessica Ahrens in 2013 and they had a daughter Lily Ann in 2014. Damien left Colorado and moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, in 2019 to be closer to his daughter.

Damien is survived by his daughter, Lily Ann Coleman, and his ex-wife Jessica Ruesch of Wausau, Wisconsin; his parents Lori Coleman, Springfield, Oregon, and Thomas Coleman, Haslet, Texas. His uncles Larry Jacobson and wife Debbie, cousins Abbey Cullen, Jeremy Jacobson, and Heather Jacobson. His uncle Jody Jacobson and wife Kitti, cousins Kristopher Jacobson, Aaron Jacobson, and Amanda Jacobson. His cousin Eric Lindgren from Colorado and preceded in death by his Aunt Kathy Lindgren.

The Big Horn mountains of Wyoming were a special place for Damien as he spent many family camping trips there as a child and as an adult. In honoring his wishes, his family will be celebrating his life with a scattering of his ashes in the Big Horn mountains in the summer of 2020. Damien was loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. His daughter Lily will always hold a special place in her heart for her daddy.