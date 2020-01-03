Obituary: David Caplan, 81

David Caplan, 81, died on Dec. 31, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

David retired to the Vail Valley in 1999. He was a ski instructor for many years. He was very involved in all of the Club 50 activities, an avid bicyclist, frequent swimmer at the Sonnenalp Club and enjoyed many days at the Alpine Club in Arrowhead.

He was a devoted grandfather and adored watching his grandchildren grow up and play sports.

At David’s request, no service will be held.

The family would prefer privacy at this time. Please respect them while they grieve.

Donations can be sent to Caregiver Connections at PO Box 9727, Avon, CO, 81632 or at http://www.evslife.org.

The family will match every dollar donated.