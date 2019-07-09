Obituary: David Wesley Driver

A Celebration of Life will be held for David Wesley Driver, who passed on February 7, 2019, at the age of 55. It will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow.

The service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, 333 2nd Street, Eagle, Colorado. Reverend Sid Spain, pastor and longtime family acquaintance, will officiate.

The program will include songs sung by David’s daughter, Jordyn Versiellen Kari-Ann Driver.

Dave Butler, a regional minister and counselor, will speak about David, as well as sing with Jordyn.

Members of the gathering are also invited to speak.

Jordyn has expressed a desire that the memorial recognize her father’s sense of humor. He always enjoyed his daughter’s dramatic flair. In that vein, she will wear a “Small Hat,” black with veil. She invites other ladies to join her.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David’s name to the Mountain Valley Horse Rescue for the Children’s Summer Camp program at mountainvalleyhorserescue.com or by mailing a check to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, 33933 Colorado River Road, McCoy, CO, 80463.

The community at large is invited to attend the service and lunch.