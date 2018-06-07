Obituary: Denis Johnson, April 2, 1956, to Dec. 30, 2017

Longtime local Denis Johnson, 61, passed away in Salida on Dec. 30, 2017, from a brief illness. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 2, 1956, to Charles and Nan Johnson. He moved to the Vail area in 1979 and worked as an electrician for various contractors until he started his own business, June Creek Electric. He lived in Salida the last seven years of his life operating his electrical business.

Denis loved the outdoors and living in Colorado. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles on the open roads all over Colorado. He loved his six nieces and enjoyed hanging out with them.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nan, and leaves his father, Charles; his two brothers, David and Dean Johnson; his sister, Darcy Buster; his six nieces, Samantha, Jessica, Tori and Stephanie Johnson and Kelly and Christy Buster.

There will be a celebration of life for Denis on Sunday, June 10, at the top of the Lionshead Village Gondola at Eagles Nest. All friends are welcome to attend. Look for signs once you get off the gondola.