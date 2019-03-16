Obituary: Donald (Chris) Christopher Weakley, Jun. 8, 1957 – Mar. 9, 2019

Chris was a kind and gentle man with a good heart. He was also an outgoing, fun-loving and friendly person. Blessed with intelligence and the gift of gab, it was easy for him to win the friendship and trust of others. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when he could.

Chris grew up in Southern Georgia (Atlanta area) and graduated from Georgia Southern with a degree in marketing. After growing up visiting Vail with his family, Chris finally moved here in 2000.

Chris worked at The Lodge at Vail and then in sales in the Vail area, first for American Sales, Inc., after which he started his own company, Alpine Promotions. Chris was a talented salesman — he could sell snow to an Eskimo. He volunteered for many years on the mountain in guest services as a “Red Coat.” His love for conversation and his congenial personality made him the perfect person for this job. Chris also volunteered to help people trying to conquer addiction.

When not working or volunteering, Chris loved the outdoors and spent his time skiing, rafting and hiking. He was a huge music lover who could be seen at all the local concerts and was constantly seeking new bands and songs to enjoy.

Chris is survived by his mother, Deanne, his brother, Kevin and his two daughters, Crystal and Courtney, all of whom still live in Georgia. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial services are pending. Please make donations to Chris’ name to Mountain Family Health Center, Attention: Dr. Kent Petrie.