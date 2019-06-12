Obituary: Donald Roy Mengedoth



Donald Roy Mengedoth, 74 of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakoka.

Don was born on August 10, 1944 in Naperville, Illinois, to Orville Gustav and Lydia Bernice (Fries) Mengedoth. Don is survived by his loving wife Stacy Halverson-Mengedoth, his three children Paul Mengedoth (Scottsdale, Arizona) and Dan (Jackie) Mengedoth and Mary (Edward) Mengedoth-Brennan (Fargo, North Dakoka), his siblings Verna Duchesneau (Altoona, Wisconsin) and Warren Mengedoth (Hamilton, New Jersey), and his grandchildren Adam, Carter, Maximus, Kennedy, Austin, Samuel and Simon.

Don graduated from Naperville Community High School in 1962, where he played baseball and football, was a cheerleader, formed a barbershop quartet, and sang in the church choir. He obtained his undergraduate B.S. degree in finance in 1966 and M.B.A. in 1973 from Marquette University. Don served in the Army National Guard from 1968 to 1974.

Don was a successful and pioneering community banker throughout his lifetime. From 1966 to 1976 Don worked at Midland National Bank in Milwaukee. In 1973 he helped found the TYME shared ATM network and served as its first president and spokesman. Shortly after First Bank System acquired Midland, the family moved to Minneapolis in 1979 where he assumed senior managerial responsibilities of what soon grew into the Plus System.

Don was again promoted to a managerial position at FBS’s regional division in 1984 and the family moved to Fargo. A year later he learned FBS was divesting many community banks under his supervision. He wisely knew the intrinsic value of 21 community banks in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota. In 1987, Community First Bancshares was born. Don served as CFB’s Chairman and CEO, taking the company public with other former FBS executives in 1991.

While at the helm, CFB grew to over 125 community banks in 11 states. Consistent with his multi-state legislative involvement, Don became active in the American Banker’s Association in the late 1990s, where he proudly served as its president from 2000-2001. He and Stacy moved to Edwards, Colorado, and Don served as Chairman and CEO of Millennium Bancorp from 2003-2010. He received many professional honors, including the North Dakota Business Innovator of the Year in 1999 and Greater North Dakotan Award in 2000. He also was devoted to all the communities in which he lived and worked, serving on many charitable and honorary boards. He was a strong supporter of music, faith-based and Christian organizations. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and skier, and always loved gathering with family around his grill.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home located at 605 2nd Ave S, Moorhead, Minnesota, 56560.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 4000 28th Street S, Moorhead, Minnesota, 56560. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Young Life Don Mengedoth Campership Memorial Fund, either to https://giving.younglife.org/donmengedoth.CO135 Vail Valley Young Life-CO135, PO Box 5978, Eagle, CO 81631, or https://giving.younglife.org/donmengedoth.MN31 Lakes Area Young Life MN31, PO Box 970, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502.