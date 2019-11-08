Obituary: Emedardo ‘Emer’ Espinosa

Emedardo “Emer” Espinosa passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, in Denver. Emedardo was born on September 28, 1931, in Vallecito, New Mexico, to Carlos and Manualeta Espinosa. He grew up in Las Tablas, New Mexico, and then moved to Del Norte, Colorado.

Emedardo met the love of his life, Helen Medina, and they were married on June 25, 1952. Emedardo moved to Minturn, Colorado, in 1956, where he worked at the New Jersey Zinc Mine in Gilman until it was closed in 1984. He then got a job working at the Eagle County School District where he eventually retired from working.

Emedardo enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, fishing and watching the Denver Broncos. Emedardo was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and two children Louise and Leonard. He is survived by his sisters, Eurfinia (Amos) Medina and Casey (Arthur)Espinosa, children Gilbert (Linda) Espinosa, Charlie (Beatrice) Espinosa, Lorraine (Freddie) Medina, Mark Espinosa and his grandson who he raised as his own son Michael (Allysha) Espinosa.

Emedardo also has three grandsons and two granddaughters as well as four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.