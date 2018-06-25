Obituary: Emmett G. Flaherty, 1927-2018

Emmett G. Flaherty passed away on Wednesday, June 13, at the age of 90 in Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, of complications from a fall. Emmett was a resident of Fountain since 1965.

Emmett was born in Leadville in 1927 to George Emmett and Eleanor Mae Flaherty. He attended Red Cliff Union High School in Red Cliff. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy for the duration of World War II. He served as a carpenter's mate until his honorable discharge in 1946. He came home from the war and married his wife of 68 years, Peggy Joan Covalt, in 1950.

Emmett worked for the New Jersey Zinc Co. mine at Gilman until he was hired as a civil service fireman for the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale. When Camp Hale closed in 1964, he transferred to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, where he worked as a fireman and then moved to the carpentry department for the remainder of his career. He retired from his civil service career in 1995.

Emmett was a very giving and caring person who was always willing to help others. He cared deeply for his wife and family. His kindness will forever be cherished and remembered by his family and friends, and he will be extremely missed.

Emmett is survived by his wife, Joan; three children, Ryan, Jill and Gordon; three grandchildren, Nikki, Alex and Casey; and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the Minturn Cemetery in Minturn on Thursday, July 26, at 11 am. In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.