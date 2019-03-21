Obituary: Eric Dean Hill, 1968-2019

Eric Dean Hill died March 16. He was 51.

Eric was born in California on Feb. 29, 1968, a leap year baby. When Eric was 4 years old, his family moved to Gypsum, Colorado.

Eric spent his childhood in the valley enjoying the outdoors. He graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1986. Eric was a very hard worker and was employed at several jobs, including at Vail Resorts as a valet and security, before joining the Air Force. From August 1990 until May of 1994, he served as an Aircraft Armament Systems Journeyman, and was part of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Eric was honorably discharged from Kirtland Airforce Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1995, having served his country for six years.

Eric would meet the love of his life, Cissy, in Albuquerque. They moved back to Gypsum to raise their family. Eric began volunteering with Gypsum Fire Protection District in July 2000, which led to a paid position with Greater Eagle Fire Protection District. He rose to the rank of lieutenant with both departments and also worked part-time as a firefighter at the Eagle County Regional Airport. A change in career led him to the Colorado Department of Transportation , but he continued to work part-time as a lieutenant with the Gypsum Fire Protection District.

Eric is survived by his wife, Cissy, his 10-year-old son, Brodie Hill, two grown children, Kasie Reynolds-Vasquez (Matt), Tyler Dohman (Gloria), and two granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother and father, Rick and Cathy Hill; his brother, Jeff Hill (Tammy), and his aunt Debbie Fuller (Ed). He is also mourned by numerous extended family members and beloved friends.