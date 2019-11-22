Obituary: Eve Van Vleck Trumpore

Eve Van Vleck Trumpore, longtime local and volunteer, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at the age of 82. Eve was a fixture in the Vail Valley volunteer community: Bravo Vail, Vail Valley Foundation, Betty Ford Gardens and the Shaw Cancer Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Columbine United Church in Littleton. Her children, Laura and Van, request that you wear a Christmas sweater, her favorite holiday.