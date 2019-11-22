Obituary: Eve Van Vleck Trumpore
Eve Van Vleck Trumpore, longtime local and volunteer, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at the age of 82. Eve was a fixture in the Vail Valley volunteer community: Bravo Vail, Vail Valley Foundation, Betty Ford Gardens and the Shaw Cancer Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Columbine United Church in Littleton. Her children, Laura and Van, request that you wear a Christmas sweater, her favorite holiday.
Eagle Valley
Beaver Creek to serve up warm cookies, fresh snow on Opening Day
Talk about perfect timing. Beaver Creek Resort made the big announcement earlier in the week that it would open Saturday, four days ahead of schedule, and then the flakes started flying.