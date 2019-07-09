Obituary: Frank Lawrence Burton III, Sept. 23, 1959 – June 13, 2019



Frank L. Burton III passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, in his home surrounded by loving friends. Frank left this world on his own terms with dignity and grace, just as he had lived his life. Born in Albany, New York, on September 23, 1959, Frank attended Hudson Valley Community College and Siena College.

Frank was predeceased by his mother, Helen Kelly Burton; father, Frank L. Burton Jr.; sister, AnnMarie Burton; and beloved cat, Oprah. Frank is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Poland; cousins, Ellen Braun-Howland, Kelly Burtnick, and Maureen Mulligan; and in spite of Frank being an avid Boston Red Sox fan, his much loved (and Yankees’ namesake) dog, Jeter.

After arriving in Vail in 1985, Frank worked 16 years on Vail Mountain for Vail Associates as a bartender, bar manager and carpenter, where he made more lifelong friends than can be counted. Over the years he built a successful career with Republic National Distributing Company where he was their Mountain Division Manager — Wine. Those that were fortunate enough to have ever worked with Frank know that no one was more dedicated to their work or cared more genuinely about the people he worked with. He could always be counted on to use his innately dry sense of humor to provide perspective in our chaotic business world and had a gift for being able to bring levity to any stressful situation. Whether you knew Frank through work or socially, he was the kind of person that everyone respected and enjoyed being around.

Frank loved good wine, great coffee, new adventures and always his friends. A passionate skier and zealous traveler, Frank was always eager for the next escapade. Whether a ski trip to Tahoe or Chile, a wine tour in Spain or Italy, or just another jaunt to Vegas, Frank was all in. For those that have been blessed with the good luck to have ever traveled with him, you are smiling right now with the memory of that adventure, and he is too. Frank cared deeply for his friends and leaves behind many that miss him dearly.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at the roof top deck of Eagle’s Nest on August 8th at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to make donations in his name to the Shaw Cancer Center. https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/

