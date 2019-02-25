Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019

Jerry, 65, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the town he loved and grew up in. Jerry was born in Gilman on January 19, 1954, and his parents were Joe and Ida Trujillo of Red Cliff. Jerry spent his childhood in Red Cliff with so many friends that were close to him throughout his life.

Jerry graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1972 and married his high school sweetheart, Jody Bellm. Jerry was very athletic and enjoyed football, basketball, track, and skiing while attending Battle Mountain.

Jerry and Jody had their first son, Lance, in 1973. Jerry enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs before being deployed to Garmisch, Germany. Jerry was honorably discharged from the army as a Vietnam-era veteran.

Jerry, Jody and Lance moved back to the United States and welcomed their second son, Lane, in 1979. After working in the Climax mine and Johnson (Eisenhower) Tunnel, Jerry moved back home to Red Cliff.

Jerry Trujillo is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ida Trujillo. He is survived by his sons, Lance (Nicole) Trujillo of Gypsum and Lane (Harper) Trujillo of Fort Collins as well as his sister, Donna Duran of Denver. Jerry is also survived by his four granddaughters, Olivia, Coraline, Penelope and Saoirse.

Jerry loved the backcountry and especially enjoyed his time in the Homestake area. Camping, fishing and exploring high lakes were some of his favorite outdoor activities. Jerry also loved the sport of auto racing and had a lifelong love for the Denver Broncos. The Booze Bros softball team wouldn't be complete without their third baseman. Jerry played softball with many of his childhood friends and met many others during this time. He often bragged that between coaching little league, tee-ball and softball tournaments, that the family spent nearly every day of the summer playing ball.

Jerry worked with many family and friends during his 28 years at Arrowhead.

Jerry spent much of his time with the Salazars of Red Cliff. They were his family and friends and he loved George's food and company.

Jerry's biggest loves were his four granddaughters. He attended their birthdays and visited as often as he could. He carried their pictures in his car with him and was excited for them to start skiing and school.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held in Red Cliff (location TBD) at 11 a.m. on February 27.