Obituary: Henry Nicholas Frenze, June 23, 1944 – Feb. 10, 2019

Henry Nicholas “Nick” Frenze, 74, passed away in Denver at UC Health on Feb. 10, 2019, following a short illness. Nick was born June 23, 1944.

Nick was a Vietnam veteran. He spent his earlier years working with his dad and brother doing plaster on Colorado’s Western Slope from Aspen to Vail. After moving to Gypsum in the ’80s he started working at the National Guard Post at the Eagle Airport. That building later became the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site.

Nick was retired from HAATS in Gypsum after 26 years of service. After retirement he moved to Grand Junction and taught OSHA classes for a few years. He lived in Clifton, Colorado, with his wife of 48 years, Myrt, on their little farm.

Nick loved to hang out with his family. He welcomed everyone with a hug and a smile. Everyone knew him as “Papa” or “Dad.” Being Italian, to him everybody was family.

Nick spent his time on the banks of lakes and rivers fishing with his son Hank and the grandkids. It was always a competition enjoyed with love and laughter. He looked forward to hunting season just for the extra time with family and friends. Mostly Nick was just loving retirement. He enjoyed taking care of his animals, being with family, visiting his family’s ranch where his dad still lives and spending time with his wife.

Nick will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring. It will be on the banks of one of Nick’s favorite fishing spots. Date and location will be shared at a later date.

Nick’s mother, Bea Frenze, and his brother, Bud Frenze, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Myrt Frenze, of Clifton, Colorado; two sons Hank (Lorna) Frenze, of Mack, Colorado, and Bill (Fran) Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri; two daughters Vikki (Stewart) Hobbs, of Gypsum, Colorado, and Tami (Pete) Schopp, of Clifton, Colorado; his father, Hank Frenze, of Montrose, Colorado; two sisters, Lois Spratlen and Joy Hughes, of Montrose, Colorado; 12 grandchildren, Latasha, Maranda, Deidra, Tyler, Kristen, James, Lane, Kyla, Alisha, Shannon, Cole and Trace; four great-grandchildren, Alaska, Kaisley, Gage and Aria; and many nieces and nephews.