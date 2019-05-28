 Obituary: Howard Gardner | VailDaily.com

Obituary: Howard Gardner

News | May 28, 2019

Please join us in celebrating the life of Howard Gardner this Thursday, May 30, at the EagleVail Pavillion at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Howard’s name to:
Lung Cancer Colorado Fund
CU Foundation
Mail Stop A065
13001 E. 17th Place
Aurora, CO
80045

