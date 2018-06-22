Obituary: Jackson ‘Jack’ Payne Ballard, May 20, 1997, to May 18, 2018

We lost one of the good ones. Jackson "Jack" Payne Ballard passed away Friday, May 18, two days shy of his 21st birthday, after a long fight with a rare genetic disease. He was surrounded by his family. Jack was born May 20, 1997, in Vail, a place where he felt truly at home exploring the mountains and rivers. He graduated high school from the Cate School in Carpinteria, California, before attending the University of Colorado.

During his time at Cate, Jack became an accomplished rock climber and kayaker, as well as a strong, clever, kind young man. Jack's character shone especially brightly in his summers at Four Winds Westward Ho Camp, where he taught sailing on Orcas Island in the Puget Sound. Those who knew him there learned much from him, both on and off the water, and it is easy to see that his spirit will always have an impact in that special place.

Jack is survived by his mother Suzi Riley Ballard, father Perry Ballard and older brother Brewer. A service in celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at All Saints By the Sea Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito, California.