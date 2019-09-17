Obituary: James Seaton Knight
James Seaton Knight died September 3 at The Denver Hospice after a nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. He was 57.
Jimmy, as his immediate family called him, was named for his great-grandfather, James Seaton Knight, who built the Lauderdale Beach Hotel in 1936. It was the first hotel and was operated by the Knight family until its sale in 1974. A 1980 Fort Lauderdale High School graduate, Jimmy attended Fort Lewis College in Durango and lived in Vail from 1968-1970 and from 1992 for several years before moving to Denver where he worked for Dish Network as a senior buyer. Industrious even as a little kid, he rode his bike to a nearby McDonald’s to sweep the floor at 6 a.m. when he was only 10. He had a great sense of humor and a keen wit.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Knight, of Vail and Ft Lauderdale, Florida; father James E. Knight, Clemmons, North Carolina; twin Keith Bracken Knight, Pembroke Pines, Florida; sister Lynne Campbell, Vail; half-brother Charles (Dow) Knight, Pompano Beach, Florida; niece Taylor Campbell, Gig Harbor, Washington, and 12 cousins.
In his memory donations may be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Denver 80246-1328, or denverhospice.org. Their staff took terrific care of Jimmy for his last two weeks.
