Obituary: Jana E. Smith Hausermann

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Jana Elaine Smith passed away suddenly after a tragic accident in her home in Edwards, Colorado, on Feb. 1, 2019, at the young age of 57. She was born in New Orleans and was adopted and raised in Eunice, Louisiana, by the late O.J. and Myrtis Gillett Smith.

Jana joins her parents and older brother, David Joe Smith, in the afterlife. She is survived by her life partner, Christian Hausermann; children: Gretchen Jordan, David (and Chelsea) Slate and Adam Simar; grandchildren: Madison Jordan, Tyler Jordan, and Sophia Slate; brother, John Eric Smith; and extended family and friends. Jana graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and went on to attain a doctorate degree from the Loyola University School of Law in 1992.

She was an accomplished attorney specializing in family law and later in labor relations. She worked hard her entire life, reached every goal she ever set for herself and was looking forward to retirement. She enjoyed traveling around the world, spending time with her friends and family and relaxing with her partner, Christian, in their home in the mountains. Jana devoted her life to the happiness and well-being of her children, and she thoroughly enjoyed every moment she spent with her grandchildren, to whom she was known as Gigi. She had a kind and generous soul and a passion for life and adventure that was unparalleled. While Jana's life was cut tragically short, she lived a full and exciting life, never shying away from new experiences. She lived and loved with her whole heart, and her spirit and memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Words cannot begin to express how much she will be missed.

The memorial to celebrate the incredible life of Jana Smith will be held on Feb. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Singletree Community Center, 1010 Berry Creek Road, Edwards, CO 81632. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Jana Smith. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.