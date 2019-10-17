Obituary: Jessica Erin Gregg-Galles, 1981-2019

Jessica Gregg -Galles, beloved daughter, sister, auntie, adored friend and confidant, departed this world on Oct. 9, 2019. She was like a shooting star in our lives, brilliant and shining with love, laughter and tears. She could crack you up with the most absurd jokes or comments about a situation, and then break your heart with her compassion for someone else’s pain, whether it was handing out cigarettes or any money she had to a homeless person on the corner of the street, helping an animal that was abandoned or lost, or winning over a little kid who just stole her heart with a look or laugh.

She would talk to anyone on a street or airplane and charm them with her amazing dynamic personality, or she would get in a fistfight on a bus or a street or a bar protecting anyone, but especially her friends. Her friends have been sharing some of their amazing memories about her … No matter how huge the enemy, her loyalty was undying. She gave without thinking twice, and that was her vulnerability that people saw and loved her for.

Jess battled addiction her whole life with sometimes days, sometimes months and even years when there was a respite. She worked so hard to overcome this awful last battle she was having with heroin. Jess did not die of an overdose as some have speculated, although she very easily could have at any time. She had developed an awful infection in her heart valve that had moved to her lungs and eventually shut down her kidney and liver. Her little body was just too weak to overcome this last huge enemy, and it took her from us while her friends and family cradled her and surrounded her with love so she could finally find some peace that was denied to her in this life.

Look at her beautiful face and recognize that the face of addiction is all around you, possibly even in the mirror. Not everyone is battling heroin, but there are so many other things out there. Please don’t look and judge other people and please don’t deny them your love and support. Let’s turn this battle around and help people get help. Jess had a lot of loving family and friends trying to help her and it was an uphill battle. We all tried so hard but in the end, it was her battle, not ours.

Jess was born on October 25, 1981, at the Vail hospital to Lynn Gregg and David Galles at 8:46 in the morning and which she reminded me of every year on her birthday! With laughter, she would ask me how it felt!!

Her friends and family are throwing her a birthday party on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6-9 in the evening, at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village, and on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a reception in her honor at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel in Edwards. We would love to hear your stories of Jessica.