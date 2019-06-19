Obituary: Joan Maher Carlson, March 31, 1947 – June 15, 2019

Joan Marie Shepack Maher Carlson died on Saturday, June 15, at the age of 72. She passed in the comfort of her own home in Vero Beach, Florida, surrounded by close friends and family.

Joan divided her time between Vero Beach and Vail. Her passion was skiing and often achieved her goal of skiing 100 days a year. She also spent many winters volunteering for skier services on Vail Mountain. Joan was also most proud of becoming a certified personal trainer and a black belt in tae kwon do.

Joan and her husband, Rick, enjoyed traveling whenever possible. They spent time together in Greece, Spain and Japan. Her favorite trip was earlier this year in the Bahamas with Rick, her daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed and survived by her loving husband, Rick, her children; Laura (van Rooyen) and David, son-in-law, Grant; her “precious” grandchildren: McLaren, Walker, Bristow, & Grier; her brothers, David, James and Edward Shepack, her niece, Sara, and her beloved dog, Charlie.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Gasthof Gramshammer Hotel on Pepi’s Deck on Saturday, September 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

