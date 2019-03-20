Obituary: Jocelyn ‘Nannie’ Mary Boyer, Oct. 14, 1924 – Mar. 19, 2019

Jocelyn Mary Boyer, co-founder of SKEA skiwear, died peacefully at home Tuesday morning, March 19, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Born October 14, 1924, in Montreal, Jocelyn left school early to serve in the Canadian Red Cross ambulance corps during World War II. She married her husband, Georges Maurice Boyer, moved to the United States and became a proud naturalized U.S. citizen.

A lifelong skier, Jocelyn was always fashionable on the slopes and off. She moved to Vail in 1977 to fulfill her family dream of living in the heart of Colorado ski country.

Jocelyn epitomized class and style. Renowned for her love of bright colors, Jocelyn never left home without being perfectly turned out.

A mother, grandmother, and "Nannie" to all, Jocelyn is survived by her children Georges, Diane, and Peter; and five grandchildren Caroline, Carter, Jocelyn, Katharine, and Lauren.

Nannie's will to live, love of life, and outspoken frankness serve as an inspiration to all.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at Vail Interfaith Chapel at 2 p.m. We encourage everyone to wear bright colors — pink if possible.

Donations in Jocelyn's name may be made to the Shaw Cancer Center, PO Box 1529, Vail, Colorado, 81658.