Obituary: John Charles McCaulley, April 22, 1955 – Sept. 14, 2019

John Charles McCaulley was born on April 22, 1955, in Denver to Wade and Elizabeth McCaulley. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca McCaulley, and his children Madison and Wade McCaulley. He is also survived by five siblings; Patricia Tomes, David McCaulley, Cynthia McCaulley-Vaught, Dennis McCaulley, and Katherine Bussinger (John), in addition to many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John had a long and fulfilling career as a firefighter working his way up the ladder from volunteer firefighter to deputy fire chief. After retirement, he began a new career at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, most recently as manager of field operations. He worked for the community by serving on several boards, most recently with the Edwards Metropolitan District and Eagle River Fire Protection District Board of Directors. He was also active in the Special District Association for Colorado. He felt fortunate to be involved in many projects that helped to shape the development of Edwards and the greater community.

John was so grateful and proud to be a father to Maddie and Wade. John was also passionate about the great outdoors and enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, some good years nordic and tele-skiing, the annual trip to Rockies Spring Training with his brother Dennis, and neighborhood Broncos parties. John had a passion for cooking and his food was always welcomed by family and friends.

He led a life well-lived, filled with family, love and generosity. After a short but mighty battle with pancreatic cancer, he passed away peacefully on September 14 in Vail with the loving support of family and friends and excellent care by his team at the hospital.

Please join his family and friends for a memorial service on September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church located at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road in Avon.

In his memory, donations may be made to Swift Eagle Charitable Fund, PO Box 1977, Avon, CO 81620, to be used for local needs and a scholarship for a CMC fire science student.