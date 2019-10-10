Obituary: John E. Trujillo

John E. Trujillo, 87, of Avon, Colorado, since 1978, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, in Carbondale, Colorado. He was born on April 17, 1932, to Solo and Susie (Chavez) Trujillo. He married Rosalie Trujillo on July 7, 1956, in Pueblo, Colorado. John served in the United States Army before going to work and retiring as a miner. He belonged to the Miners Union, loved to fish and take vacations to see new places.

John is survived by his son Johnny (Judy) Trujillo Sr. of Avon; daughters Juanita and Laurie of Avon, Katherine (Floyd) Duran and Veronica of Minturn; sister Lillian (Charles) of Denver; brothers Floyd of Denver and Bobby of Pueblo. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Lita Case and Vangie Salazar and brother Wilfred Trujillo.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 5-6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minturn with a Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at River View Cemetery in Minturn. A reception will be held at the Spirit Center following the interment. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for the family.