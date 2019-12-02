Obituary: Joseph Alan Viola, April 1, 1965 – Nov. 24, 2019

Joseph Alan Viola, 54, of Eagle, Colorado, recently passed away and went to Heaven to be with Our Lord.

“Joey”, as we all knew him, always had a warm smile for everyone.

Born in Port Chester, New York, he grew up in a hard-working and loving family of Italian descent with mother, Eloise, father, Joseph, and younger brother, Richard. Many other relatives were close by to his home.

Educated in the Yorktown, New York, public school system, he graduated Yorktown High School in 1983 and graduated Sullivan County Community College Culinary School in 1986 to pursue a career in the food industry. Joey loved to cook, and enjoyed pleasing people, so he was a natural to become a chef.

He worked in the food industry his entire life, and in 2000 was employed by Vail Resorts. Most recently, guests at Red Sky Ranch in summers and Zach’s Cabin in winter enjoyed the fruits of his labor.

Joey enjoyed golf, skiing and fly-fishing. He was an avid pro sports fan, his favorite teams: the New York Mets, New York Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys. He played softball in the WECMRD league for many years with close friends. He always had a high batting average and fielding percentage. He was a strong, beautiful skier, par golfer, and expert fisherman.

Preceded in death was his mother, Eloise Arnold. Surviving Joey is his father, Joseph, and brother, Richard, and family, wife Lynn and nieces, Michele and Nicole of Pfafftown, North Carolina. Uncles and aunts, Richard LoFaro, of Parker, Colorado; Verna LoFaro, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Ronald LoFaro of Yonkers, New York; and Don and Penny LoFaro, of Edwards, Colorado. Cousins Jamie LoFaro, of Denver, Colorado, Miranda Odom, of Denver, Colorado; Maura LoFaro-Harrower and family of Jackson, Wyoming, husband Kim and daughters, Mallory and Rachael; Daniel LoFaro of Aurora, Colorado; Nicholas LoFaro of Fort Collins, Colorado; John LoFaro of Denver, Colorado, and Richard LoFaro of Basalt, Colorado, and wife Lindsay, daughters Ruthie and Francesca.

In Heaven, your drives are right down the middle of the fairway . . . chip shots and putts are perfect. It’s always a powder day when you ski, and for some unknown reason, the fish are always biting. Every at bat, you hit a line drive single and get an R.B.I. The Cowboys, Mets and Rangers never lose a game.

We will all miss Joey’s smile and the warm, generous, and loving person that he was. Joey loved everyone, and everyone loved Joey.

Memorial service to be determined at a later date.