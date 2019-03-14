Obituary: Joshua Robert Smith Kundolf, 1991 – 2019

Josh was a fun-loving free spirit who loved to ski, snowboard, water ski, dance, sing but mostly bring the party. He was generous with hugs and blessed with many friends from Colorado to South Carolina.

He attended Battle Mountain High School and played on the varsity football team. His senior year he moved to Westminster, South Carolina, and graduated from West-Oak High School. He received his Certificate of Welding from Tri-County Tech there in Westminster.

Besides all of his adventures, friends and family, it was that smile … it came way beyond his heart and was his soul.

Fly high … you will be remembered.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of Jon Dale Smith (Monica) of Greenville and Patricia G. Kundolf of Sebring, Florida. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Evan and Riley Smith; sister Wilson Smith of Greenville, South Carolina; grandparents Bill and Linda Kundolf of Sebring, Florida, and John and Deborah Medlin of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; uncle Chad Smith of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Christopher Kundolf (Deborah) of Westminster, South Carolina and Taylor Kundolf (Rayla) of Vail.

Josh’s Party is Saturday, March 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fiesta’s Cafe & Cantina in Edwards. Friends will be gathering to remember and share Josh’s adventures.

In memory of Josh, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326 or at http://www.nationalmssociety.org in honor of his mother.