Obituary: Judith Seabry Troxel, Sep. 17, 1942 – Mar. 8, 2019

Judith S. Troxel passed peacefully from this life on March 8, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the age of 76. Judy was born on September 17, 1942, to James and Papee (Pat) Kalanj Seabry in Salida, Colorado, and began her life in Idaho Springs where her father was a state patrolman. At the age of 6, the family moved to Eagle where Judy attended school, graduating in 1960 from Eagle Valley High School. She attended Central Business College and returned to Eagle County to become one of the first employees of Vail Associates. She married W. Keith Troxel in 1964 and started a family of her own. She was a dedicated wife and wonderful stay-at-home mother to her son, Kyle, and daughter, Tanya, for many years before going to work as an administrative assistant for Slifer, Smith and Frampton Real Estate where she enjoyed a 20-year career. She retired in 2010 just prior to moving to Grand Junction.

Judy was well-liked and had many close friends. She enjoyed long walks in the summer with her good friend Karin Scheidigger and she traveled every few years with a group of lifelong friends. She was very fond of children, especially babies, and loved playing cards and just spending time with grandsons Nico and Tristan.

To her family she was Mom, Grandma, Sister and Aunt and to know her was to love her. She loved each and every one of us as completely and unconditionally as we loved her. We will remember her genuine and generous nature, her ability to speak her mind but always be respectful of what others had to say, and her courage as she battled a multitude of health issues over the past several years.

Judy is survived by son Kyle (Liz) Troxel of Grand Junction, daughter Tanya Troxel of Lakewood, grandsons Nico (Haley) Troxel of Glenwood Springs and Tristan Edwards, U.S. Navy, Lemoore, California, sister Jean (Walt) Bhagatram, niece Katia (Grant) Bhagatram-Jackson, nephews Alexander and Nicholas Bhagatram, and great-nephews Nicholas, Milo and Emry, as well as many close relatives throughout Colorado. Her parents preceded her in death.

Please join us in celebrating Judy’s life on Sunday, May 5 from 2-4 p.m. at 101 Fawcett Road, Unit 140, in Avon to share memories and stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado.