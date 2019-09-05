Obituary: Judy M. Pena

Judy Martinez Peña received her angel wings on September 3, 2019, at her home in Red Cliff, Colorado. Judy was born on February 4, 1945, in Gilman, Colorado and spent all of her life in the Red Cliff and Minturn area.

Judy’s legacy is carried on by her two sons, Rick Peña, and Juan Peña and their wives Kursten and Myra and six grandchildren: Will, Jack, Haleigh, Maddy, Angela and Juan JR. Judy also enjoyed many years with her long-term partner Felipe Gurule.

Judy was preceded by her parents John L. Martinez and Jane Martinez along with her sister Eleanor and son, Robert Luis. Judy is survived by her sister Diana Cisneros, and brothers Bill and wife Nancy, Rick and John Martinez and wife Dana.

Judy spent many years assisting students and faculty at Battle Mountain High School as an Administrative Professional. Judy loved the students and went above and beyond to help them with their success.

Judy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her friends and relatives. Judy had many artistic talents and especially enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and pastry, flower arranging, jewelry making, and other art challenges. Judy was the bravest, strongest, most hard-working, and all around the best person you’ll ever meet.

Judy was a great asset to the Red Cliff and Minturn communities and her enthusiasm, smile and laugh will be greatly missed.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minturn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Chapel. A reception will be held at the Singletree Senior Center in Edwards from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following the Mass.