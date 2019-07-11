Obituary: Kate Heriot, July 5, 1949 – May 27, 2019

A celebration of life will be held for Kate Heriot on August 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Red Cliff, Colorado, at the old elementary school her children attended at 400 Pine Street.

The family invites the community to come to share memories, stories, music, and light refreshments (pot luck welcome). Those attending are encouraged to come prepared with their favorite story/memory. For those so inclined, an impromptu gathering of friends is likely to follow, at a location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation, in Kate’s name, to the Denver Dumb Friends League at: https://www.ddfl.org/ or, Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO 80231.

Any questions about this event can be sent to her daughter, Trina, at katherine.h.hoffer@gmail.com

