Obituary: KATHLEEN E. “KATIE” CULLIGAN

KATHLEEN E. “KATIE” CULLIGAN

Provided Photo

November 26, 1955 – March 5, 2023

KATHLEEN E. “KATIE” CULLIGAN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home in St. Paul, MN. She was born on November 26, 1955 to the late Dr. John and Sheila Culligan and is survived by her daughter Megan, the light of her life. She is also survived by six loving siblings and their spouses, 10 adoring nieces and nephews and countless friends. Katie received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marquette University. She practiced at several Twin Cities hospitals before moving to Vail, Colorado, where a six month assignment turned into an 18 year adventure. It was there that she rediscovered her love of skiing and became a loving mother. Katie and Megan moved back to St. Paul in 2006 to be closer to family. She recently retired after practicing for 45 years, and enjoyed transitioning from “registered” to “retired” nurse. Katie easily made and valued her friends near and far. She was a strong and loving person who welcomed and cared for all. She will be greatly missed. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 20th at Lumen Christi Catholic Community (2055 Boland Ave., St. Paul) and will be live-streamed on https://lumenchristicc.online.church/ . Memorials may be made to the Highland Catholic School Endowment Fund or the Marquette University College of Nursing.

O’Halloran & Murphy

651-698-0796