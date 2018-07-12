Obituary: Kathy Corneillier

A Celebration of Life for Kathy Corneillier will be held on Friday, July 20, at the Keystone Lodge at Keystone Resort.

A reception and greeting the family will begin at 4 p.m., with a program scheduled to begin at 5.

Family welcomes guests to stay after the program to enjoy some conversation, sweet bites and further celebration of Kathy's life.

Bring your smile, and the ladies are asked to wear a fascinator, if they'd like. It's all about royalty.