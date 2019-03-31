Obituary: Kathy Hale-Rucki, Mar. 28, 1961 – Feb. 27, 2019

Kathy Hale-Rucki was born on March 28, 1961, and passed on February 27, 2019. Kathy was born in Illinois and grew up in Tampa, Florida, and lived in Vail for almost fifteen years. Kathy attended Tampa Bay Technical High School and graduated from the University of South Florida where she studied finance. She provided accounting and tax services to local businesses and individuals in the Vail area, including Kensington Partners, real estate firms and private parties. Given her physical problems, Kathy moved to Destin, Florida, in 2011 and most recently to Tucson where she passed.

Kathy had many illnesses including severe Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and as a juvenile, JRA. She also had Osteoarthritis, battled MRSA, a severe Sepsis infection amongst other physical issues as a result of her anti-immune issues associated with her RA. Kathy underwent multiple joint replacements on hips and hands. Some were rather successful and others not so much. She pressed through all of it, regardless of pain.

Kathy is remembered as a vibrant, spirited, outgoing and friendly individual who loved rafting with her dogs, sipping wine with friends, the beach, meeting new people and, during her later years in Vail, she perused cooking, gardening and discovered a hidden talent — painting.

Kathy was very outgoing and was a great planner/organizer in both business and her personal life, especially her vacations. She is remembered as a sweet caring person that was always concerned with the welfare of others and who had a great sense of vitality and humor.