Obituary: Kent Mackey Harrison

Kent Mackey Harrison, 40, of Vail, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorhome accident near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was born on May 10, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Raymond D. and Carol (Hunter) Harrison. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1997.

Kent lived in Vail, Colorado, for the past 22 years and was a self-employed corporate/business account cell phone sales representative. Kent was a fun-loving adventurer and believed in living life passionately and to its fullest every single day. His love for adventure and nature took him places all over the world and he traveled the U.S. extensively with his dog, Dirk.

Skiing was his greatest passion and he enjoyed the most challenging and extreme terrains. Those passions were only shadowed by his love for his family and friends. He was generous with his love and generous with his life. Kent will be deeply missed by his parents, Ray and Carol of Cortland, Ohio; his sister Jill (Kenny) Jankovich of Cortland, Ohio; a brother Craig of California; sister Sherri (Don) DeSpain of Utah; nieces Mackenzie and Morgan Jankovich who meant the world to him; nephews Jarrett and Brendan Burge and nieces Andrea Burge and Mallory Mortenson.

A private visitation and mass will be held at St Robert Church in Cortland, Ohio. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life with his Colorado family and friends will be held in Vail this winter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a monetary donation to a charity of your choice or to the National Mill Dog Rescue, PO Box 88468, Colorado Springs, CO, 80908. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland, Ohio. For more information go to http://www.lanefuneralhomes.com