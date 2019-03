Larry Martinez

Contributed photo

Early on the morning of March 19, Larry Martinez lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry had called the Vail Valley home for over 40 years and his smiling face will be missed by many.

Larry was born on September 16, 1951, in Boulder, Colorado. He grew up in Lafayette surrounded by his close-knit family. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1969, where he served as captain of the football, basketball, and baseball teams.

Larry moved to Vail Valley in the 1970s where he put down deep roots in the food and beverage industry. From The Place in Lionshead to Mulligans downvalley, he brought laughter, creativity and a sense of family to each workplace.

Larry was an avid golfer and one of his favorite places to be was anywhere between the 1st and “19th” hole. He was a passionate Broncos and Rockies fan and almost never missed a Rockies home opener.

In 2011, Larry married the love of his life, Susan Power. Larry and Sue could always be counted on to cater a family event or host a Super Bowl party. They enjoyed traveling to the East Coast to visit Larry’s daughters, Shannon and Ashlee.

Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Power, his mother Teresa Mason, his daughters Shannon Dufour-Martinez and Ashlee Flanagan, his brother Thomas Martinez, his sisters Karen Peterson and Karla King, two grandchildren, Hazel Kiernan and Rory Flanagan, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Larry will be held on Monday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. A gathering will be held after the services at the Eagle-Vail pavillion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Valley Humane Society at PO Box 4105, Eagle, CO 81631.