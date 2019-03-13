Obituary: Lauren Elizabeth Mutter, May 20, 1987 – Mar. 9, 2019

The Vail Valley and the world lost the sweetest soul, Lauren Mutter, Saturday, March 9, 2019. She passed from a medical emergency that resulted in a car accident on Highway 6 in Edwards. Lauren was only 31, but she lived her life to the fullest and touched more lives than some who live to 100.

On May 20, 1987, the world was blessed with a smile that began in her heart and touched everyone who saw it.

Lauren was born in Evanston, Illinois. In 1995, Lauren's parents, Michael and Terry Mutter, and her little sister, Caitlin Mutter, moved from Michigan to the Vail Valley. She graduated from Vail Christian High School as a highly decorated varsity athlete, prom queen and student council president.

She continued her soccer career at Concordia University in Nebraska for two years. She transferred to Baylor University and finished her college degree as a Baylor Bear, sic ’em!

Lauren and Caitlin couldn't stay apart for too long. They were reunited at Baylor from 2008-2012. At this time Lauren obtained her master's degree online in Academic Advising from Kansas State University. She returned to the Vail Valley where the Mutter family was back together again. Immediately, Lauren began to serve at Vail Christian High School; a school that the Mutter family has always loved and supported!

Lauren's journey at Vail Christian High School began with coaching volleyball and soccer. Her role quickly evolved from assisting with academic advising to Director of Admissions and then Director of Student Life. Lauren's love for the school and students along with her role in Young Life began her legacy of mentoring youth throughout the valley. For those who met her and knew her, her smile and laugh were infectious. Lauren had a way of making everyone feel like they were her best friend and so special.

She was a member of The Vail Church. However, if you talk to several leaders in the faith community they would want to claim her as a member of their church. Lauren's life lived out the gospel, loving everyone as they were. She was the most selfless and kindest person. If you met her once or more, you were very likely in her prayers. Lauren personified joy.

Lauren is survived by her parents, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins spread around the nation. She had a special way of loving people, and her "family" embraces those well beyond that. There are several local families, students, friends, and colleagues who would consider her a sister. Though so many grieve on earth, they find hope knowing that Lauren is in heaven; laughing and smiling with Jesus! Lauren will be missed by so many.

A celebration of Lauren’s life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in the Vail Christian High School auditorium.