Obituary: Lawrence Edward Chadwick

On August 12, Lawrence Edward Chadwick passed away peacefully at his ranch in McCoy, Colorado. He was three weeks away from his 85th Birthday.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Berniece Snook Chadwick, sons; Ken Chadwick (Susan) and Chuck Chadwick (Dawn); daughter, Wanda Trudeau; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Smaller.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Gotha Chadwick and three sisters, Ulene Newby, Faye Harrison and Jane Cook.

Lawrence was born in St. Charles, Arkansas, and moved to Minturn as a young boy. He graduated from the Minturn High School and in his early years worked various jobs such at the Climax mine and was a snowcat and lift operator at the Vail Ski Resort. Some of you may have known Lawrence in his earlier years when he delivered fuel to homes or provided snowplowing or perhaps you were a participant in the Nightrider’s Snowmobile Club!

In 1959, Lawrence followed one of his dreams and started the Chadwick Construction Company, which he owned and operated for the duration of his life. Lawrence and Berniece shared a strong passion for ranching and in their later years split their time between their ranch in McCoy and living in Minturn. While living on the ranch, Lawrence enjoyed his fish pond that had trout over 20 inches long. He and Berniece were known for their huge garden and potato patch that they shared with family and friends. Lawrence also enjoyed his small herd of cattle and especially his pet bull, Bubba! If you asked Lawrence what he wanted to be doing, he would tell you, “Fishing on his Ranch.”

Lawrence was devoted to his community and fellow man. He was elected in 1966 and served a long reign on the Minturn Town Council. One of his highlights as a councilman was helping with the Eagle River cleanup project. He volunteered, donated his time and supported local projects such as the yearly Santa Clause event at Meadow Mountain.

Lawrence was loved by many and was known for his smile, funny stories and always offering to lend a hand. He was a beloved husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed by all. We hope you can stop in for his Celebration of Life to remember a great man and share a few stories of your own. The service will be held at the EagleVail Pavilion on Sunday, September 29, from 2-5 p.m.